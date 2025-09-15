Thais with diabetes surge sixfold in 20 years, costing economy 136 billion baht

Economic burden passes 136 billion baht

Diabetes is taking a heavy toll on Thailand’s economy. In 2024, healthcare costs linked to the disease reached US$4.11 billion (136.47 billion baht). On average, each patient incurred annual medical expenses of US$647.2, or about 20,574 baht.

Although diabetes-related deaths among adults aged 20–79 dropped from 78,846 in 2011 to 34,752 in 2024, the disease still accounted for 8.5% of deaths in this age group.

Diabetes cases in children and pregnancy on the rise

The IDF report also highlighted concerning trends among women and children. In 2024, around 155,434 newborns were affected by hyperglycaemia in pregnancy (HIP). The prevalence of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) stood at 26.5%.

For type 1 diabetes, which typically emerges in children, adolescents, or young adults, there were an estimated 20,689 patients in 2024, including 4,623 in the 0–19 age group. Type 1 diabetes prevents the body from producing insulin, requiring patients to rely on insulin injections to control blood sugar levels.