Thais with diabetes surge sixfold in 20 years, costing economy 136 billion baht

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) revealed that diabetes cases in Thailand have surged sixfold over the past two decades, with 6.36 million adults aged 20–79 affected in 2024 and the figure projected to rise to 6.63 million by 2050.
This marks a significant rise from 1.5 million cases in 2000 and 4.0 million in 2011, meaning diabetes cases in Thailand have surged sixfold over the past 20 years. The country now ranks fourth in the Western Pacific region for the highest number of adults with diabetes.
Alarmingly, 33.3% of patients—about 2.12 million people in 2024—remain undiagnosed, raising the risk of severe complications if untreated.
Pre-diabetic conditions are also widespread. In 2024, 8.97 million Thais were reported to have impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), while 4.37 million had impaired fasting glucose (IFG).
Both are strong warning signs of future diabetes and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. People in this group typically show fasting plasma glucose (FPG) levels between 100–125 mg/dL (5.6–6.9 mmol/L).
Economic burden passes 136 billion baht
Diabetes is taking a heavy toll on Thailand’s economy. In 2024, healthcare costs linked to the disease reached US$4.11 billion (136.47 billion baht). On average, each patient incurred annual medical expenses of US$647.2, or about 20,574 baht.
Although diabetes-related deaths among adults aged 20–79 dropped from 78,846 in 2011 to 34,752 in 2024, the disease still accounted for 8.5% of deaths in this age group.
Diabetes cases in children and pregnancy on the rise
The IDF report also highlighted concerning trends among women and children. In 2024, around 155,434 newborns were affected by hyperglycaemia in pregnancy (HIP). The prevalence of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) stood at 26.5%.
For type 1 diabetes, which typically emerges in children, adolescents, or young adults, there were an estimated 20,689 patients in 2024, including 4,623 in the 0–19 age group. Type 1 diabetes prevents the body from producing insulin, requiring patients to rely on insulin injections to control blood sugar levels.