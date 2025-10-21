Thai heart transplants match world standards but donor shortage remains critical

More than 38 years have passed since Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society successfully performed Thailand’s first heart transplant in 1987 — also the first in Southeast Asia. The procedure offered new hope to end-stage heart failure patients, improving both quality of life and survival.

Today, Thailand’s heart transplant capability continues to advance steadily. Nearly 200 transplants have been performed, though the number of donors remains limited, echoing a global challenge faced in organ transplantation.



High medical standards, free treatment for all

M.D. Patchara Ongcharit, Head of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Chulalongkorn Hospital, who has joined Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in the “Heart with Wings” mission since 2014, told that organ transplantation became well-established in 1988. Early efforts faced financial constraints and relied heavily on charitable support, such as from the Thai Red Cross, which could fund only 3–4 transplant cases per year.

Today, funding barriers have been lifted. Patients covered by universal healthcare (30-baht scheme), social security, or civil service benefits can undergo transplants free of charge.

“Transplantation has become a hallmark of advanced healthcare,” said M.D. Patchara. “The Public Health Ministry recognises it as an essential treatment, especially for heart, kidney, and liver transplants. Major medical schools like Chulalongkorn, Siriraj, Ramathibodi, and Thammasat now have world-class specialist teams. Post-surgery survival rates reach 85–90%, and most patients return home within a month.”