Thailand wins hosting rights for Global Wellness Summit 2026

Thailand has secured the rights to host the Global Wellness Summit 2026 (GWS 2026), marking a major milestone in the country’s ambition to become a global wellness hub and generate multi-billion-baht economic value.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine confirmed it had officially obtained the hosting rights under the theme “The Symphony of Wellness”, reinforcing Thailand’s strengths in Thai massage, wellness tourism and holistic health services that meet international standards.

Thailand receives hosting rights at GWS 2025 in the UAE

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat assigned Dr Pongsathorn Pokpermdee, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, to attend the Global Wellness Summit 2025 in the United Arab Emirates and formally receive the hosting rights for GWS 2026 on Thailand’s behalf.

The 2026 Summit will be held in Phuket in 2026, with the handover ceremony completed on November 21, 2025.