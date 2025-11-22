Thailand wins hosting rights for Global Wellness Summit 2026

Thailand has secured the rights to host the Global Wellness Summit 2026 (GWS 2026), marking a major milestone in the country’s ambition to become a global wellness hub and generate multi-billion-baht economic value.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine confirmed it had officially obtained the hosting rights under the theme “The Symphony of Wellness”, reinforcing Thailand’s strengths in Thai massage, wellness tourism and holistic health services that meet international standards.
Thailand receives hosting rights at GWS 2025 in the UAE
Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat assigned Dr Pongsathorn Pokpermdee, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, to attend the Global Wellness Summit 2025 in the United Arab Emirates and formally receive the hosting rights for GWS 2026 on Thailand’s behalf.
The 2026 Summit will be held in Phuket in 2026, with the handover ceremony completed on November 21, 2025.
Attending the ceremony were Dr Thanit Sermkaew, Health Inspector for Region 11; Nipa Nirananuth, Consul-General in Dubai; Dr Supawan Teerarat, Director of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); and Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Chairman of the Phuket Tourism Association, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Public Health.
GWS to bring global industry leaders and major economic benefits
Dr Pongsathorn said winning the hosting rights is a significant achievement that highlights Thailand’s leadership in holistic healthcare and its cultural strengths in wellness traditions.
The Global Wellness Summit draws industry leaders from more than 50 countries, including executives in hospitality, spa and wellness businesses, medical specialists and global policymakers.
The event is expected to generate at least 324 million baht in economic value from 500–600 delegates, who will spend on luxury accommodation, travel, conferences, food, tourism and Thai wellness services. The benefits will extend to hotels, resorts, restaurants, local service providers and MICE-related businesses.
Boosting Thailand’s position as a global Wellness Tourism Hub
The Summit will elevate Thailand’s positioning as a Wellness Tourism Hub, with strong potential in:
These are increasingly in demand among Longevity consumers, who prioritise high-quality health and lifestyle experiences.
Opportunities for Thai businesses and communities
The event will also create new opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs by connecting them with global investors and buyers, fostering innovation partnerships and opening new business channels for local communities.
The department plans several follow-up measures, including:
The goal is to generate more than 10 billion baht in wellness and health-tourism value by 2026.
Dr Pongsathorn concluded that Thailand aims to advance its traditional and alternative medicine to the global stage while expanding economic opportunities and improving citizens’ quality of life.
“Hosting GWS 2026 is not only a national pride, but also the beginning of Thailand’s rise as a true global leader in wellness.”