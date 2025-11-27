3 key future trends set to transform Thai healthcare: ATMPs, xenotransplantation, and AI

3 Future Trends Transforming Thai Healthcare

Professor Piyamitr shared that despite the challenges facing Thailand’s healthcare system, the country has the potential to turn the situation around, given its excellence in medical services, which is internationally recognised. Mahidol University has set its sights on driving the national wellness economy by focusing on three key future trends that will transform Thailand’s healthcare industry:

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs): This includes cell therapy and gene therapy to treat cancer and other complex diseases. These therapies are being developed to move from laboratory-scale treatments to medium-scale production through the establishment of the MU Biophant factory, enabling registration and regional distribution. The university is collaborating with Siam Bioscience to expand this to large-scale production. Xenotransplantation: Addressing the shortage of organs for transplants, particularly in cases such as heart transplants, where genetically modified pig hearts have been successfully used in patients with heart failure in the US. Mahidol University plans to partner with Betagro and Enzino (from New Zealand) to create SPF Pig Farms in Thailand.

“Currently, Thailand is facing a chronic kidney disease crisis, with over 100,000 patients requiring dialysis, costing the country 16 billion baht annually. By 2030, this cost could rise to 57 billion baht. Xenotransplantation offers a solution to shorten waiting times for organ transplants,” Professor Piyamitr explained.

Medical AI and Precision Health Promotion: Using AI to process vast health data to enable personalised health care and precision medicine. Mahidol University is developing the MU AI Centre. In addition, the university will focus on creating value from Thailand’s biodiversity, researching and developing herbal medicines and functional foods to produce high-value products.



The Rise of the Wellness Economy

“Wellness Economy, which focuses on promoting holistic health rather than just treating illness, will have the biggest impact in 2026. It will transform the paradigm from focusing on treating patients to creating wellness — covering physical health, mental health, and overall quality of life. This is a mega-trend that is becoming the world’s primary economic model and presents a significant opportunity for Thailand to seize its share,” Professor Piyamitr said.



Thailand’s pivotal moment in healthcare

Thailand is at a critical juncture, with emerging economic opportunities in healthcare and pressing challenges that need to be addressed. To confront these challenges, Thailand must rely on collaboration from all sectors: the government to implement timely policies and strengthen healthcare services, the private sector to develop technology and health innovations, and citizens to change behaviours and improve personal health.

If Thailand manages to address these issues effectively, it has a high chance of transforming its healthcare system while simultaneously creating a new economic engine to drive sustainable growth in the future.