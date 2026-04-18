Thai Government Warns of Deadly 'Soil Fever' Outbreak as Fatalities Rise

Thai health officials report a worrying spike in Melioidosis infections and fatalities, urging rural workers to take immediate precautions.

Health authorities in Thailand have issued an urgent warning following a significant spike in cases of Melioidosis, colloquially known as "Soil Fever."

With 23 fatalities recorded since the start of the year, the government is urging the public—particularly those in agricultural sectors—to remain vigilant against the bacterial infection.

On 18 April 2026, Lalida Perisviwattana, deputy government spokeswoman, announced that the Ministry of Public Health is closely monitoring the situation. Between 1 January and 16 April 2026, the country recorded 732 cumulative cases.

The regional impact is particularly pronounced in the northeast. The Office of Disease Prevention and Control 7 in Khon Kaen reported 68 cases and two deaths within its health region. Data indicates that the most vulnerable demographic comprises individuals aged 50 and over.

