LES MILLS LIVE Bangkok to debut in Thailand this August

LES MILLS LIVE Bangkok 2026 will make its Thailand debut this August, bringing a two-day mass workout festival to Siam Paragon as organisers seek to position Bangkok as a new regional fitness destination.
The event will be held from August 22-23, 2026, at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, marking the first time LES MILLS LIVE has been staged in Bangkok. Les Mills Asia Pacific describes the Bangkok edition as the only LES MILLS LIVE event in Asia Pacific this year.
The event is designed as more than a standard workout session, combining music, large-scale production and fitness community energy in a festival-style setting.
Participants can expect more than 25 workout classes, led by Les Mills Master Trainers and instructors from Thailand and overseas. The format is aimed at both regular fitness enthusiasts and people trying Les Mills programmes for the first time.
Les Mills Asia Pacific said the event would feature world-class presenters and regional talent, with workouts delivered across multiple zones and sessions over the two days.
The Bangkok edition will feature well-known Les Mills programmes including BODYPUMP®, BODYCOMBAT®, BODYBALANCE® and BODYJAM®.
The programmes combine sports science, music and movement, offering classes that range from strength training and martial arts-inspired cardio to balance, flexibility and dance-based workouts.
Organisers said the event is intended to bring together music, movement and community, reflecting the growing popularity of experience-led fitness events in major cities.
LES MILLS LIVE Bangkok 2026 is being organised with support from international and local partners.
adidas is joining as Global Partner, while Index Creative Village is serving as Local Partner to oversee the event in Thailand. The event is also supported by Fitness First, Jetts Fitness and Siam Paragon.
The partnership is aimed at raising the event to international standards and supporting the active-lifestyle movement among Thai consumers.
Alongside the workout zones, the event will feature a Fitness & Lifestyle Market, bringing together health, sport and lifestyle brands.
The market area will be open to visitors free of charge, giving non-ticket holders access to brand activations and lifestyle offerings linked to the wider fitness community. Les Mills Asia Pacific also said non-ticket holders may access the exhibition area, including the adidas activation and other event partners.
The event comes as more Thai consumers embrace health, wellness and active lifestyles, while community-based and experience-driven events continue to gain popularity among both Thai and international audiences.
Organisers expect more than 5,000 participants from Thailand and overseas, with the event aimed at strengthening Bangkok’s fitness community and supporting the city’s ambition to become a regional fitness hub.
Tickets are limited and went on sale on April 22, 2026, via Ticketmelon. Les Mills Asia Pacific says attendees must be at least 16 years old, while participants aged 16-17 require parental or legal guardian consent at check-in.