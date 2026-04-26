LES MILLS LIVE Bangkok to debut in Thailand this August

The programmes combine sports science, music and movement, offering classes that range from strength training and martial arts-inspired cardio to balance, flexibility and dance-based workouts.

Organisers said the event is intended to bring together music, movement and community, reflecting the growing popularity of experience-led fitness events in major cities.

adidas and local partners join event

LES MILLS LIVE Bangkok 2026 is being organised with support from international and local partners.

adidas is joining as Global Partner, while Index Creative Village is serving as Local Partner to oversee the event in Thailand. The event is also supported by Fitness First, Jetts Fitness and Siam Paragon.

The partnership is aimed at raising the event to international standards and supporting the active-lifestyle movement among Thai consumers.

Fitness and lifestyle market open to visitors

Alongside the workout zones, the event will feature a Fitness & Lifestyle Market, bringing together health, sport and lifestyle brands.

The market area will be open to visitors free of charge, giving non-ticket holders access to brand activations and lifestyle offerings linked to the wider fitness community. Les Mills Asia Pacific also said non-ticket holders may access the exhibition area, including the adidas activation and other event partners.

Bangkok aims for regional fitness hub status

The event comes as more Thai consumers embrace health, wellness and active lifestyles, while community-based and experience-driven events continue to gain popularity among both Thai and international audiences.

Organisers expect more than 5,000 participants from Thailand and overseas, with the event aimed at strengthening Bangkok’s fitness community and supporting the city’s ambition to become a regional fitness hub.

Tickets are limited and went on sale on April 22, 2026, via Ticketmelon. Les Mills Asia Pacific says attendees must be at least 16 years old, while participants aged 16-17 require parental or legal guardian consent at check-in.

