Blood tests do not require avoiding water, council says

Thailand’s Medical Technology Council has clarified that people preparing for blood tests do not need to avoid plain water during the fasting period and may drink it as usual.

The announcement has drawn wide attention in the health sector, as many people have long understood pre-blood-test instructions as requiring them to avoid both food and water for at least eight to 12 hours.

The council’s latest guidance states clearly that people undergoing health checks “do not need to refrain from drinking plain water during fasting” and may drink it normally without a volume limit.

For years, many patients have followed the familiar instruction to “avoid water and food” before blood tests. However, recent scientific evidence suggests that avoiding plain water may do more harm than good.

One key concern is haemoconcentration, or thickened blood, caused by dehydration. This can make blood more viscous and may cause haemoglobin levels to appear 10–15% higher than they actually are. It may also push up creatinine and BUN readings, potentially leading to a mistaken impression of kidney disease.