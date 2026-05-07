Public urged to avoid Salween shellfish after heavy metal findings

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the Ministry of Public Health is advising people in the Salween River basin in Mae Hong Son province and nearby areas to temporarily avoid eating Salween shellfish, after laboratory analysis by local research agencies found heavy metal contamination.

The tests detected arsenic and lead in shellfish samples collected from some natural water sources, with levels exceeding the required safety standards.

“The Ministry of Public Health will continue working with relevant agencies to monitor environmental quality and food safety, while communicating health knowledge to the public so people can make appropriate food choices and protect their health,” Pattana said.