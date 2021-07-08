Bangkokians spend the night waiting to be tested

Bangkok authorities are providing free tests for the public at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan temple in Bang Khen area from July 5 to 11. Tests are limited to 900 walk-ins daily between 8am and 4pm.

Reports say that people wanting to get tested first thing on Thursday began queuing up from around 8pm on Wednesday outside the temple. They were eventually let into the temple grounds at around midnight. Many had come armed with mats and tents for the overnight wait.