Bangkokians spend the night waiting to be tested

Some Bangkokians were willing to queue overnight just so they could get tested for Covid-19 first thing on Thursday morning. Their fear is that the authorities will run out of test kits as supplies are limited.

Bangkok authorities are providing free tests for the public at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan temple in Bang Khen area from July 5 to 11. Tests are limited to 900 walk-ins daily between 8am and 4pm.

Reports say that people wanting to get tested first thing on Thursday began queuing up from around 8pm on Wednesday outside the temple. They were eventually let into the temple grounds at around midnight. Many had come armed with mats and tents for the overnight wait.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

