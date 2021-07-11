Widespread thundershowers and heavy rains forecast for most parts of the country

A monsoon trough prevails across the lower Central and East of Thailand, and a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, the department said.

"People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause overflows and flash floods," the department said.

Wind waves 2-4 metres high are expected in the upper Andaman Sea from Phuket northward and above three metres high during thundershowers. In the upper Gulf, waves about two metres high and above two metres during thundershowers are expected.

"All ships in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should proceed with caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore until July 12," the department added.