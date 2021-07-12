Saturday, July 17, 2021

Police set up checkpoints as night curfew begins in Bangkok

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has set up 110 checkpoints throughout Bangkok and perimeter areas to enforce the partial lockdown and curfew orders since early Monday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday ordered a partial 14-day lockdown including night curfew in Bangkok and nine other “Dark Red” provinces from Monday. The provinces are: Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

During the lockdown, people are prohibited from leaving their homes from 10pm to 4am except for emergencies, while interprovincial travels are discouraged.

“All officials at checkpoints have been vaccinated with two doses and are instructed to strictly follow disease control measures,” said Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt-General Phukphong Phongpetra.

“The checkpoints will not only check for curfew violators but will also help prevent other crimes in the areas.

“On the first day of curfew, police will focus on passing on information about curfew regulations,” he added. “We will consider curfew violators’ intention. They will get off with a warning if they are out at night unintentionally.”

Published : July 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
