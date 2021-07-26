Photos of medics tending to Covid-19 patients in parking lot grip social media

The pictures were posted by Bangkok’s Ratchaphiphat Hospital.



Thailand’s medical staff and hospitals have been overwhelmed as the number of new Covid-19 cases has been hitting more than 15,000 daily.



In the post on Sunday, the hospital said medical staff had to tend to patients in the parking lot because its emergency room was overflowing. The hospital also thanked its staff for doing their best.



The post went viral and attracted messages of support and encouragement for Thailand’s medical personnel.