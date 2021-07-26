DDC offers simple guidelines for isolating at home

It added that the only way the spread of the virus can be curbed is if those who test positive isolate themselves for at least 14 days.
If living with family members, DDC said personal hygiene must be of top priority for Covid-19 patients. The infected person’s sleeping, living and dining quarters must be separate and every member of the household must always wear a mask and wash their hands frequently.
If the patient’s body temperature is higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius with symptoms like coughing, runny nose, lethargy and diarrhoea, they are required to immediately visit a doctor or the nearest Department of Health Service centre.
In a bid to cut down infections and Covid-related deaths, DDC director-general Opas Karnkwinphong has called for people to cooperate and quarantine when necessary. He said home isolation can be practised in any type of accommodation.
Here are guidelines:
Isolating at home safely
• Always stay inside
• Maintain a 2-metre distance from other people in the house
• Sleep in a separate room with a different pillow and blanket
• Keep pets away as they can carry the virus on their fur
• Eat alone
• Get delivery staff to leave parcels outside
• Exercise or read books
• Use a separate bathroom or clean it immediately after use
• Use disinfectant on all surfaces
• Seek medical help immediately if you have coughing, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, runny nose or body ache.
Source: Department of Disease Control
Published : July 26, 2021
