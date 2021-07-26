DDC offers simple guidelines for isolating at home

It added that the only way the spread of the virus can be curbed is if those who test positive isolate themselves for at least 14 days.



If living with family members, DDC said personal hygiene must be of top priority for Covid-19 patients. The infected person’s sleeping, living and dining quarters must be separate and every member of the household must always wear a mask and wash their hands frequently.

If the patient’s body temperature is higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius with symptoms like coughing, runny nose, lethargy and diarrhoea, they are required to immediately visit a doctor or the nearest Department of Health Service centre.



In a bid to cut down infections and Covid-related deaths, DDC director-general Opas Karnkwinphong has called for people to cooperate and quarantine when necessary. He said home isolation can be practised in any type of accommodation.