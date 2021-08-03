People urged not to believe ‘fake news’ about self-medication

The ministry said people isolating at home must strictly follow doctors’ instructions and that self-medication can cause harm.



The DES spokesperson announced on Monday that “reports claiming that paracetamol, ambroxol, dextromethorphan, chlorpheniramine, Vitamin C, and green chiretta [fah talai jone] can cure Covid-19 have been checked by the Anti-Fake News Centre. The Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Services has confirmed that this information is fake news. All Covid-19 patients isolated at home must be treated by doctors based on their symptoms. Self-medication can be dangerous and cause complications.



“The authorities emphasise that self-medication can be harmful and call on people to not follow false instructions. People should also stop sharing or posting these false rumours,” the spokesperson said.



