in-focus

People urged not to believe ‘fake news’ about self-medication

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) warned people on Monday to stop believing rumours that six drugs will help treat Covid-19.

The ministry said people isolating at home must strictly follow doctors’ instructions and that self-medication can cause harm.


The DES spokesperson announced on Monday that “reports claiming that paracetamol, ambroxol, dextromethorphan, chlorpheniramine, Vitamin C, and green chiretta [fah talai jone] can cure Covid-19 have been checked by the Anti-Fake News Centre. The Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Services has confirmed that this information is fake news. All Covid-19 patients isolated at home must be treated by doctors based on their symptoms. Self-medication can be dangerous and cause complications.


“The authorities emphasise that self-medication can be harmful and call on people to not follow false instructions. People should also stop sharing or posting these false rumours,” the spokesperson said.


Visit www.dms.go.th
 or call (02) 590 6000 for more information.

Published : August 03, 2021

By : The Nation

