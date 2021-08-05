Thursday, August 05, 2021

Senior police officer charged over Samut Prakan car chase

Samut Prakan police chief signed a temporary suspension order on Wednesday for a senior police officer who was caught on camera using a gun to threaten another motorist. The clip also captured the police officer’s subordinate attacking the car with a sword.

Provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Chumphon Poompuang signed the suspension order against Pol Snr Sgt-Major Adisorn Toommato, who leads the Prevention and Suppression Division of Bang Pu Police Station.


Adisorn was found to be the owner of the pick-up truck caught on camera chasing a sedan, pushing it to the curb and then threatening the driver with a gun and sword. The clip was posted on July 28 and went viral almost immediately.

Adisorn has been charged with possessing and using firearms without permission, taking firearms out in public for no apparent reason and driving without regard for safety that may cause harm to others.
He also faces three robbery complaints filed by the victims at Bang Phli Police Station earlier.


Meanwhile, the Prawet Police Station has filed charges against Adisorn’s subordinate for causing mayhem and vandalism. The man, who was caught after Samut Prakan court issued an arrest warrant against him, has also tested positive for Covid-19.


The case will be further investigated, while Adisorn has 30 days to file an appeal against his suspension.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

