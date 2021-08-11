Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Bangkok protesters burned sub-police station, destroyed traffic fort: Police

Police on Wednesday accused pro-democracy protesters of burning the Phaya Thai intersection sub-police station and destroying a traffic fort during their rally at Victory Monument on Tuesday. Many ping pong bombs were also found in the area, they added.

The police sub-station is a 5x10-metre one-storey building located on the Phaya Thai corner at Victory Monument.

Police inspected the site on Wednesday morning after a clash between protestors and officers at Din Daeng intersection on Tuesday evening during which police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

They said the entire police sub-station, which was opened on June 1, had been burnt out by protesters. Next to the station is a 4x8-metre, two-storey police traffic fort, which was also found demolished.

“Damage to the burnt sub-station totals 600,000-700,000 baht while damage to the traffic fort totals 200,000-300,000 baht,” said Pol Capt Aroon Seubsingha, a deputy inspector at Phaya Thai police station. “A quantity of inactive ping pong bombs were found outside and inside of both buildings. Items believed to have been used in the arson were collected for investigation and further prosecutions,” he added.

On Tuesday night, forensic officers and a bomb disposal squad also found parts of a pipe bomb and suspected incendiary devices at Din Daeng police station’s traffic fort near Din Daeng intersection. The evidence was collected for investigation.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : The Nation

