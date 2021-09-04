Salons in Bangkok malls allowed to cater to pre-booked customers

View
On Wednesday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had announced that salons in the specific places can reopen with conditions:
•They must receive customers with bookings.
•Each customer must be served as quickly as possible, or within two hours
After the announcement, the communicable disease committee of Bangkok considered and agreed that the permission for salon service could be implemented in the capital.
On Friday, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwangmuang signed the order, which will be effective until September 30.
Published : September 04, 2021
