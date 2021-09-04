Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Salons in Bangkok malls allowed to cater to pre-booked customers

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) allowed salons in complexes or community malls to open for customers who book in advance, until the end of this month.

994

View

On Wednesday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had announced that salons in the specific places can reopen with conditions:

•They must receive customers with bookings.

•Each customer must be served as quickly as possible, or within two hours

After the announcement, the communicable disease committee of Bangkok considered and agreed that the permission for salon service could be implemented in the capital.

Related News

Increase in new Covid cases but fewer deaths

Phuket authorities urged to push for 3rd vaccine dose as Covid cases increase

Vietnam braces for long battle as Covid-19 cases, deaths rise in Asean

On Friday, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwangmuang signed the order, which will be effective until September 30.

Published : September 04, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.