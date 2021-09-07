Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Rescue unit wins kudos for going the extra mile for patients

The Hook 31 rescue unit took two mothers and four children from hospital to their homes in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday.

177

View

The patients came from three families, including a six-year-old boy from one family, a one-year-old boy and his mother from the second family, and a three-year-old girl and her mum from the third family.

The patients had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 27 and were being treated at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Doctors said they could return home but must isolate themselves.

The six patients were part of the 46-person cluster that was sparked in the Wat Thung Sawang and Tao Sura communities.

Rescue workers from the Hook 31 unit have earned a name for themselves for always standing by patients.

Related News

Relatives shun baby boy of parents hospitalised with Covid

The world’s youngest rescue worker is only two

Rescue riders deployed for 100,000 patients in Bangkok home isolation

On August 22, the rescue team drove more than 300 kilometres from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, so a mother and son could be treated at Phimai Hospital in their hometown.

The mother later had to be separated from her son and go into a community isolation facility as she was not infected.

The team also took a young Nakhon Ratchasima resident to Suranaree University of Technology Hospital on August 25. The child was not infected but his parents and cousin were. Since none of his relatives wanted to look after him, the boy was quarantined at the hospital and monitored closely.

Rescue unit wins kudos for going the extra mile for patients Rescue unit wins kudos for going the extra mile for patients Rescue unit wins kudos for going the extra mile for patients

Published : September 07, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.