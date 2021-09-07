Rescue unit wins kudos for going the extra mile for patients

The patients came from three families, including a six-year-old boy from one family, a one-year-old boy and his mother from the second family, and a three-year-old girl and her mum from the third family.

The patients had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 27 and were being treated at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Doctors said they could return home but must isolate themselves.

The six patients were part of the 46-person cluster that was sparked in the Wat Thung Sawang and Tao Sura communities.

Rescue workers from the Hook 31 unit have earned a name for themselves for always standing by patients.