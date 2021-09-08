Monday, September 13, 2021

Hunt on for creators of fake social media accounts in police chief’s name

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) on Wednesday warned that legal action will be taken against people who have set up fake accounts on Twitter and Facebook in the name of National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk.

“These accounts have been created by other parties and are not owned by the chief,” said RTP spokesman Pol Maj-General Yingyos Thepjamnong. “The owners of these accounts have posted inappropriate pictures and comments. Sharing or forwarding these posts will cause public confusion.”

Yingyos added that the RTP has contacted relevant authorities to shut down the accounts and is tracking down the creators.

“Entering false data into a computer system in a manner that can hurt national security or stir public agitation is a violation of the Computer Crimes Act, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or Bt100,000 fine. Sharing or forwarding such data also carries the same punishment,” added Yongyos.

 

Published : September 08, 2021

