Hunt on for creators of fake social media accounts in police chief’s name

“These accounts have been created by other parties and are not owned by the chief,” said RTP spokesman Pol Maj-General Yingyos Thepjamnong. “The owners of these accounts have posted inappropriate pictures and comments. Sharing or forwarding these posts will cause public confusion.”

Yingyos added that the RTP has contacted relevant authorities to shut down the accounts and is tracking down the creators.

“Entering false data into a computer system in a manner that can hurt national security or stir public agitation is a violation of the Computer Crimes Act, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or Bt100,000 fine. Sharing or forwarding such data also carries the same punishment,” added Yongyos.

