CCSA extends controls in Dark Red provinces till Sept 30

The restrictions include the curfew and work-from-home measures. The CCSA urged people in Dark Red provinces not to leave home unnecessarily between 8pm and 4am. It said business and other activities can be conducted as usual except for entertainment businesses. Alcohol consumption in restaurants is still banned.

Separate restrictions for the 37 provinces under highest controls and 11 “controlled” provinces will also remain in place until September 30.

The CCSA said it has increased the intensity of control and supervision under the Covid-free setting measure and policy for closure of at-risk locations.