US embassy marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Acting deputy chief of mission James Wayman joined embassy officers in a wreath-laying ceremony.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in the US also will hold the 20th anniversary commemoration. The programme will commence at 8.30am eastern time (7.30pm Thailand time). A moment of silence will be observed at 8.46am. The ceremony will be exclusively for 9/11 family members. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit all three sites of the attacks.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, four planes were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. The first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, while the second plane hit the South Tower. The third flight crashed into the west side of the Pentagon. The fourth flight was flown to Washington DC, but it did not hit the target and crashed in a field.

There were 2,977 victims including 344 firefighters; 71 law enforcement officers; 25,000 people were injured.