BTSC asked to explain reasoning behind cancellation of BTS 30-day passes

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) will call on the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) to explain why it has decided to cancel monthly tickets for the BTS system, DRT director-general Kittiphan Panchan said on Monday.

On September 1, BTSC announced it was cancelling all BTS monthly passes due to “the uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation”. Holders of monthly passes have until September 30 to use them up.

“Cancelling these passes will affect regular commuters and burden them with additional expenses at a time when the cost of living is already high due to Covid-19,” Kittiphan said. “We want the company to explain the necessity of this decision as well as show what impact the Covid-19 situation has had on their operational cost.”

Though DRT does not have the powers to force BTSC to continue providing monthly passes, he said he hopes to negotiate a delay in the cancellation, at least until after the Covid-19 situation improves. This way the impact on consumers can be minimal.

 

Meanwhile, BTSC director Surapong Laoha-Unya said the company has been providing monthly passes for 15 years now, but it is no longer needed as most people are working from home due to the Covid-19 situation.

“We conducted a market survey before deciding to cancel monthly passes for the BTS system,” he said.

Published : September 14, 2021

Nation Thailnad
