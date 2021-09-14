BTSC asked to explain reasoning behind cancellation of BTS 30-day passes

On September 1, BTSC announced it was cancelling all BTS monthly passes due to “the uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation”. Holders of monthly passes have until September 30 to use them up.

“Cancelling these passes will affect regular commuters and burden them with additional expenses at a time when the cost of living is already high due to Covid-19,” Kittiphan said. “We want the company to explain the necessity of this decision as well as show what impact the Covid-19 situation has had on their operational cost.”

Though DRT does not have the powers to force BTSC to continue providing monthly passes, he said he hopes to negotiate a delay in the cancellation, at least until after the Covid-19 situation improves. This way the impact on consumers can be minimal.

Related Stories

BTS revises schedule to comply with night curfew

Woman jumps to her death from Phra Khanong BTS station after catching Covid-19

BTS passengers down 80 per cent from pre-Covid numbers