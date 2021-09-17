Friday, September 17, 2021

14,555 new infections, 171 deaths as Thailand’s daily numbers rise

Thailand logged 14,555 new cases and 171 more deaths over the past 24 hours on Friday. Of the new cases, 790 were in prisons.

Meanwhile, 13,691 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,448,792 – 1,304,247 of whom have recovered, 129,421 are still in hospitals and 15,124 have died.

Separately, another 350,813 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 512,811 their second shot and 965 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 43,342,103.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 227.84 million on Friday, 204.51 million of whom have recovered, 18.65 million are active cases (100,955 in severe condition) and 4.68 million have died (up by 9,170).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 42.63 million, followed by India with 33.38 million, Brazil with 21.07 million, the UK with 7.34 million and Russia with 7.21 million.

 

