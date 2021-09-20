Only 6 per cent of free ATKs have been used

“However, so far only 6,947 test results, or about 6 per cent of total ATKs distributed, have been received,” NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree said on Sunday.

People in risky groups that fit the following criteria are eligible for two sets of ATKs per person:

▪︎ Those aged over 60 years, bed-ridden patients, disabled people, and those with seven underlying health problems

▪︎ Those displaying symptoms of fever, coughing, loss of sense of smell and taste, difficulty in breathing

▪︎ Those residing in the same house as an infected patient

▪︎ Those working as a community coordinator

The NHSO reported that 54 of those who had submitted the results had tested positive. “Thirty-four people who tested positive live in Bangkok, 9 in Samut Prakarn, 5 in Nonthaburi, 3 in Phuket, 2 in Saraburi and one in Ayutthaya. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment,” he added.

Jadet also urged people who have received the ATKs to use them as soon as they can so that those who test positive can isolate themselves from others to prevent the virus spreading and get treatment early on.