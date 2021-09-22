Phuket teams up with Germany’s GIZ to reduce plastic waste

“The programme involves collaboration among the province, the Phuket Environmental Foundation and GIZ, a German agency focusing on international development cooperation,” Anuphab said.

“The pilot phase will see 15 restaurants under the ‘Take Pinto’ initiative making use of tiffin carriers [‘pinto’ in Thai], or stacked lunchboxes as containers for their meals instead of plastic packaging,” he said.

“We hope more restaurants in Phuket will join this initiative before we expand it to other provinces,” Anuphab said.

According to the Phuket Environmental Foundation, the province produced up to 970 tonnes of household waste per day before Covid-19 emerged. Now, during the pandemic, the province produces up to 830 tonnes of waste daily, which is an exceptionally high amount for a small island.

