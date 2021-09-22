You can register your personal car for commercial use starting next month

This move is in line with the Cabinet’s approval on May 25 of draft ministerial regulations to allow people to register their personal cars with a maximum capacity of seven passengers for commercial use.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Tuesday that these regulations would help increase people’s income.
He also confirmed that the preparation would be completed this month and registration would hit the road from October.
He added that the Department of Land Transport is expected to launch five regulations:
1. Service fare: fares will be based on distance, time and other charges, such as during rush hour or at night.
2. Application approval: application service providers must be reliable and ready to operate the business. In addition, applicants must pass qualifications, such as having a system to identify drivers, routes and fares.
3. Logo: personal cars must sport a logo to prove that they have been registered for commercial use.
4. Engine power measurement: car engines or electric car drivetrains must be measured in line with certain standards.
5. Registration methods: drivers must have a driving licence, pass a criminal background check and have additional insurance to protect passengers.
