Thai insurance system not at risk despite surge in claims: OIC

Dr Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, OIC secretary-general, said Covid-19 insurance claims between April and August rose exponentially, especially in August when the local Covid-19 infection rate had surged.

Insurance companies paid 308.96 million baht as compensation in April, 1.14 billion baht in May, 2.05 billion baht in July and 9.42 billion baht in August, he explained.

“Even though Covid-19 insurance claims are likely to rise, there is no risk in the insurance system as premiums paid between March 2020 and June 2021 stood at more than 1.1 trillion baht, of which 794.50 billion baht accounted for life insurance and 340.23 baht for non-life insurance,” he said.