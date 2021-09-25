Brydes whale population up by 10 since 2020

Two new whales were found last year, while eight others were recorded in 2021.

According to the page, Jirayu Ekkul Wildlife Photography, the administrator said that the new members have secured the future of bryde's whale population in the Gulf of Thailand, from the previous numbers of around 70 to 80.

Of the new members, Jirayu said that he had seen six of them since they were very young.

“If the grandmother and mother whales are the backbone of the Gulf of Thailand, the children therefore are really the future. Some of them are the next mother of the sixteenth species in the reserved list of Thailand,” his post read.