Thailand logs 10,414 new infections, 122 deaths

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,591,829 – 1,459,786 of whom have recovered, 115,423 are still in hospitals and 16,620 have died.

Separately, another 249,459 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 422,848 their second shot and 54,498 a booster shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 50,867,498.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 233.56 million on Friday, 210.39 million of whom have recovered, 18.39 million are active cases (91,541 in severe condition) and 4.78 million have died (up by 7,924).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 44.05 million, followed by India with 33.72 million, Brazil with 21.38 million, the UK with 7.74 million and Russia with 7.46 million.