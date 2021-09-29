Wed, September 29, 2021

AstraZeneca to supply Thailand with another 60 million doses in 2022

AstraZeneca on Wednesday agreed to supply an additional 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand in 2022.

Under the deal signed with the Thai government on Wednesday, the company will supply all 60 million doses by the end of the third quarter next year.

AstraZeneca said its existing deal to supply 61 million doses by the end of 2021 remains in place. To date, 24.6 million doses have been delivered in 2021, including eight million in September, it added.

The new agreement allows for the government to switch to AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine AZD2816 if approved by the Thailand regulator. AZD2816 targets vaccine variants such as Delta, the predominant strain in Thailand, and is currently undergoing Phase II/III trials. AstraZeneca said it would confirm the delivery timeline at a later date.

“The new 2022 supply agreement is a major milestone in our support of the Thailand government, to help protect the nation against Covid-19 and bring the rising Delta cases under control,” commented AstraZeneca (Thailand) president James Teague.

 

