Thailand logs 11,646 new cases, 107 deaths

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,603,475 – 1,470,673 of whom have recovered, 116,075 are still in hospitals and 16,727 have died.

Separately, another 203,168 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 387,229 their second shot and 38,189 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 51,496,084.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 234.07 million on Thursday, 210.89 million of whom have recovered, 18.39 million are active cases (90,744 in severe condition) and 4.79 million have died (up by 8,758).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 44.20 million, followed by India with 33.74 million, Brazil with 21.40 million, the UK with 7.77 million and Russia with 7.49 million.