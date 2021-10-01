Thailand logs 11,754 new cases, 123 deaths

Of the new cases, 501 were in prisons.
Meanwhile, 12,473 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,615,229 – 1,483,143 of whom have recovered, 115,233 are still in hospitals and 16,850 have died.
Separately, another 792,116 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 1,352,463 their second shot and 144,149 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 53,784,812.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 234.60 million on Friday, 211.39 million of whom have recovered, 18.41 million are active cases (88,633 in severe condition) and 4.80 million have died (up by 7,800).
Thailand recorded 11,754 Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths on Friday.
Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 44.31 million, followed by India with 33.77 million, Brazil with 21.43 million, the UK with 7.81 million and Russia with 7.51 million.
Published : October 01, 2021
