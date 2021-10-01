Thailand logs 11,754 new cases, 123 deaths

Meanwhile, 12,473 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,615,229 – 1,483,143 of whom have recovered, 115,233 are still in hospitals and 16,850 have died.

Separately, another 792,116 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 1,352,463 their second shot and 144,149 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 53,784,812.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 234.60 million on Friday, 211.39 million of whom have recovered, 18.41 million are active cases (88,633 in severe condition) and 4.80 million have died (up by 7,800).