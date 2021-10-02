Thailand logs 11,375 new cases, 87 deaths

Of the new cases, 184 were in prisons.
Meanwhile, 13,127 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,626,604 – 1,496,273 of whom have recovered, 113,394 are still in hospitals and 16,937 have died.
Separately, another 237,298 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 517,255 their second shot and 42,030 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 54,581,395.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 235.08 million on Saturday, 211.83 million of whom have recovered, 18.44 million are active cases (88,548 in severe condition) and 4.81 million have died (up by 7,341).
Related News
Thailand recorded 11,375 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday.
Thailand logs 11,754 new cases, 123 deaths
Thailand logs 11,646 new cases, 107 deaths
Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 44.44 million, followed by India with 33.79 million, Brazil with 21.45 million, the UK with 7.84 million and Russia with 7.54 million.
Published : October 02, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021