Thailand logs 11,375 new cases, 87 deaths

Meanwhile, 13,127 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,626,604 – 1,496,273 of whom have recovered, 113,394 are still in hospitals and 16,937 have died.

Separately, another 237,298 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 517,255 their second shot and 42,030 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 54,581,395.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 235.08 million on Saturday, 211.83 million of whom have recovered, 18.44 million are active cases (88,548 in severe condition) and 4.81 million have died (up by 7,341).