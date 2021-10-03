Thailand logs 77 deaths, 10,828 new cases

Separately, another 89,620 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 176,074 their second shot and 22,322 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 54,869,411.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 235.41 million on Sunday, 212.22 million of whom have recovered, 18.37 million are active cases (87,544 in severe condition) and 4.81 million have died (up by 5,690).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 44.49 million, followed by India with 33.81 million, Brazil with 21.45 million, the UK with 7.87 million and Russia with 7.56 million.

