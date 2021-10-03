Thu, October 14, 2021

Thailand logs 77 deaths, 10,828 new cases

Covid-related fatalities in Thailand fell below the 100 mark for a second day running, with 77 deaths over the past 24 hours on Sunday. Thailand also logged 10,828 new Covid-19 cases, 104 of which were in prisons.

Meanwhile, 11,894 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,637,432 – 1,508,167 of whom have recovered, 112,251 are still in hospitals and 17,014 have died.

Separately, another 89,620 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 176,074 their second shot and 22,322 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 54,869,411.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 235.41 million on Sunday, 212.22 million of whom have recovered, 18.37 million are active cases (87,544 in severe condition) and 4.81 million have died (up by 5,690).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 44.49 million, followed by India with 33.81 million, Brazil with 21.45 million, the UK with 7.87 million and Russia with 7.56 million.

 

Published : October 03, 2021

