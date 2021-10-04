Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Vaccinations commence for over 5 million students

Students aged between 12 and 18 in "dark red zone" provinces will start to receive vaccines from Monday.

The Education Ministry said on Sunday that it planned to inoculate 5,048,081 students aged 12-18. Some 71 per cent, or 3.61 million, have already registered for vaccines.

Students are set to receive two doses of Pfizer. The first dose will be administrated from Monday for 15,465 schools in 29 dark red zone provinces. The second dose will be given in November.

The ministry aims to create safe education areas and hasten the Sandbox Safety Zone in School project by vaccinating both students and staff.

Schools that are ready will open for on-site study as much as possible to reduce the stress and limitations of online teaching.

Related News

Students to start getting their Pfizer jabs from Monday onwards

Students to start getting their jabs from Oct 4

Majority of Bangkok students want a Covid jab: governor

Published : October 04, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.