Vaccinations commence for over 5 million students

Students are set to receive two doses of Pfizer. The first dose will be administrated from Monday for 15,465 schools in 29 dark red zone provinces. The second dose will be given in November.

The ministry aims to create safe education areas and hasten the Sandbox Safety Zone in School project by vaccinating both students and staff.

Schools that are ready will open for on-site study as much as possible to reduce the stress and limitations of online teaching.