Uthai Thani veggie prices rise

As of Monday, the price of many vegetables in the market has risen, especially celery that was being sold at 150 baht per kilogramme from the previous of 80-100 baht per kilogramme.
A vegetable retailer in the market said the price of vegetables has risen as agricultural areas in Uthai Thani and other northern provinces were damaged by the flood.
"Many retailers were forced to order vegetables from Si Mum Mueang Market in Pathum Thani instead, causing the vegetable price to rise due to higher transportation cost," she said.
She also predicted that the vegetable prices will rise further before the vegetarian festival from October 6 to 14 this year.
She added that few retailers had ordered textured vegetable protein from Yaowarat Market in Bangkok for sale due to the economic slowdown.
