Thailand sees 9,930 new Covid cases, 97 deaths

Meanwhile, 12,336 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,647,362 – 1,520,503 of whom have recovered, 109,748 are still in hospitals and 17,111 have died.

Separately, another 83,168 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 164,888 their second shot and 33,014 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 55,150,481.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 235.73 million on Monday, 212.61 million of whom have recovered, 18.3 million are active cases (87,005 in severe condition) and 4.82 million have died (up by 4,625).