Phuket vegetarian fest gets underway with strict safety measures

Phuket provincial public health doctor Phadungkiet Utoksenee said the province has implemented measures to contain the spread of the disease, such as limiting the number of Chinese temple officials and visitors, conducting tests on officials using antigen kits, reducing the ceremony process and refraining from selling firecrackers (except raft-type ones).
He said the festival is being held as usual, but authorities have implemented Covid-19 preventive rules in a bid to reduce crowding.
“All Chinese temples in the province have acknowledged this and are ready to use measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.
He added that fully vaccinated visitors who had tested negative for Covid-19 using RT-PCR or antigen tests within seven days can participate in the festival.
Published : October 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
