Thu, October 14, 2021

Six face charges over looting birds’ nests from caves in Phatthalung

Phatthalung Provincial Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for six suspects involved in the plundering of birds’ nests from caves in the province.

Two of the suspects are volunteer officers and the rest civilians. The case will be handed over to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the four civilians in this case have also been charged for allegedly collecting birds’ nests on the island without permission and for threatening swiftlets, which are a protected species.

Officials are also collecting evidence to seek arrest warrants for seven other individuals suspected of stealing birds’ nests in Koh Si and Koh Ha islands.

