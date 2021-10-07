Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Robots to start patrolling Chaeng Wattana govt complex from next week

Thailand’s first “patrol robot” began doing the rounds in Bangkok’s Chaeng Wattana government complex on Thursday.

The robot can detect people’s body temperature and if they are wearing a mask, and will issue warnings to violators in English and Thai. It can also keep track of PM2.5 pollution levels.

The yet-to-be-named robot is still in the trial phase and will be fully launched next week. The robots will be controlled by the security guards in the complex.

Related news:

Robots to start patrolling Chaeng Wattana govt complex from next week Robots to start patrolling Chaeng Wattana govt complex from next week

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.