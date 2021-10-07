Robots to start patrolling Chaeng Wattana govt complex from next week

The robot can detect people’s body temperature and if they are wearing a mask, and will issue warnings to violators in English and Thai. It can also keep track of PM2.5 pollution levels.
The yet-to-be-named robot is still in the trial phase and will be fully launched next week. The robots will be controlled by the security guards in the complex.
