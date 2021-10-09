Spike in anti-vax TikTok clips sparks concerns

As of Thursday, 150,190 students had received their first Pfizer shot and 1,825 their second.

As for the TikTok clips released by anti-vaxxers, Ratchada said the Pfizer vaccine was safe and efficient. The vaccine has also received a stamp of approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), both the US and Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Public Health Ministry, she said.

She added that though a few Pfizer recipients have developed some rare symptoms after the jab, the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) has said that the protection an mRNA jab can provide far outweighs the risk of developing side effects.

A very small percentage of healthy boys globally developed the rare symptom of heart inflammation after receiving the Pfizer shot.