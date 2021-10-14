Fri, October 15, 2021

Khlong Ong Ang Walking Street set to reopen

All merchants at Khlong Ong Ang Walking Street will undergo a Covid-19 rapid antigen test on Thursday as the street is to be reopened for tourists this weekend.

As the pandemic situation has eased in the capital with relaxed restrictions from the government, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to open the Khlong Ong Ang Walking Street for visitors from 3pm to 8pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from October 15 onwards.

To be in line with the virus prevention policy, the merchants were appointed to be tested for Covid-19 with an antigen test kit free of charge.


Klong Ong Ang Walking Street is located along both sides of Ong Ang canal, from Damrong Sathit Bridge to Saphan Han Bridge, and is close to Sam Yot MRT station.

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

