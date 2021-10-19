Bangkok surpasses aim to have 70% of population double-jabbed before Nov 1 reopening

The BMA’s target was to have 70 per cent of its adult population double-jabbed to build herd immunity before the city reopens to foreigners on November 1.

Based on the latest civil registration records, Bangkok has 7,699,174 residents above the age of 18, and with 5,437,553 people double-jabbed, it has surpassed its target by 48,132.

Bangkok will join 14 other provinces in the pilot phase of reopening Thailand to foreign tourists. The other provinces are Samut Prakan, Krabi, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chonburi, Ranong, Chiang Mai, Loei, Buri Ram, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Rayong and Trat. However, some provinces are only opening destinations popular with tourists.

Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from low-risk countries will not have to quarantine but must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.