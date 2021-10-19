Tue, October 19, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok surpasses aim to have 70% of population double-jabbed before Nov 1 reopening

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Tuesday that 5,437,553 Bangkokians or more than 70 per cent of the city’s population have been double jabbed.

It also said that 80,303 jabs had been administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses used in the capital to 14,101,289 since the vaccination drive kicked off in February.

Of the over 14 million doses administered, 8,132,826 are first jabs, 5,437,553 second jabs and 530,910 third jabs or booster shots.

The BMA’s target was to have 70 per cent of its adult population double-jabbed to build herd immunity before the city reopens to foreigners on November 1.

Based on the latest civil registration records, Bangkok has 7,699,174 residents above the age of 18, and with 5,437,553 people double-jabbed, it has surpassed its target by 48,132.

Bangkok will join 14 other provinces in the pilot phase of reopening Thailand to foreign tourists. The other provinces are Samut Prakan, Krabi, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chonburi, Ranong, Chiang Mai, Loei, Buri Ram, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Rayong and Trat. However, some provinces are only opening destinations popular with tourists.

Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from low-risk countries will not have to quarantine but must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

Related Stories

Bangkok sets up panel to support city reopening

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Aswin vows to have 70% Bangkokians jabbed in time for Nov reopening

Related News

Published : October 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut wants Thailand to ring in 2022 in spectacular style

Published : Oct 19, 2021

New guidelines issued to further protect credit, debit cardholders

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Alleged graft over Phutthamonthon Foundation leads to arrest of 4 suspects

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Pfizer may replace Sinovac once stocks finish, says DDC chief

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Latest News

Startup : Business model that changes the world

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Thailand Startup in Post Covid Era 2022

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Komehyo has sent Japanese experts to station in Thailand to examine second-hand or “pre-loved” luxury items.

Published : Oct 19, 2021

SET sinks almost 1 per cent on worries over inflation, QE tapering

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.