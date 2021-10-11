Aswin vows to have 70% Bangkokians jabbed in time for Nov reopening

The governor also took receipt of six mobile vaccination units donated by the Smart Bus Co, Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, PTT, Central Group and the Mall Group.

People arriving at the vaccination unit will be screened and asked to fill in a consent form. Their ID card will then be verified before they get their jab. They will then be monitored for 30 minutes before getting an appointment for their second dose.

The governor added that each BMV can serve 600 a day, and within this October, total 70 per cent of people in Bangkok will get the second dose.



Also, he added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had provided jabs of Covid-19 vaccine in eight areas of the capital, through the BMV service from September 7 to October 7.