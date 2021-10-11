Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Aswin vows to have 70% Bangkokians jabbed in time for Nov reopening

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang promised on Monday that at least 70 per cent of Bangkokians will be double jabbed within this month, so the capital can reopen next month, and its economy can start to recover.

The governor also took receipt of six mobile vaccination units donated by the Smart Bus Co, Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, PTT, Central Group and the Mall Group.

People arriving at the vaccination unit will be screened and asked to fill in a consent form. Their ID card will then be verified before they get their jab. They will then be monitored for 30 minutes before getting an appointment for their second dose.

The governor added that each BMV can serve 600 a day, and within this October, total 70 per cent of people in Bangkok will get the second dose.

Also, he added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had provided jabs of Covid-19 vaccine in eight areas of the capital, through the BMV service from September 7 to October 7. 

Aswin vows to have 70% Bangkokians jabbed in time for Nov reopening Aswin vows to have 70% Bangkokians jabbed in time for Nov reopening Aswin vows to have 70% Bangkokians jabbed in time for Nov reopening Aswin vows to have 70% Bangkokians jabbed in time for Nov reopening

Related News

Spike in anti-vax TikTok clips sparks concerns

Thai Blackpink member Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ single breaks world records

Stay indoors after 10pm, Din Daeng residents told

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.