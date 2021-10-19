Prayut wants Thailand to ring in 2022 in spectacular style

The discussion focused on key policies to boost tourism once the country opens to double-jabbed foreigners from low-risk countries on November 1.

Prayut gave the Tourism and Sports Ministry the go-ahead in seeking funding from the private sector for New Year galas.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn had said earlier that he was planning to invite Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban and world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli to ring in 2022 in Phuket and Bangkok respectively.

