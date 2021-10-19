Tue, October 19, 2021

in-focus

Prayut wants Thailand to ring in 2022 in spectacular style

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday urged the public and private sector to help stimulate the economy by planning New Year extravaganzas with local superstars.

Before joining the Cabinet meeting, the premier spoke to the tourism and sports minister as well as members of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Council and president of the Thai Restaurant Association.

The discussion focused on key policies to boost tourism once the country opens to double-jabbed foreigners from low-risk countries on November 1.

Prayut gave the Tourism and Sports Ministry the go-ahead in seeking funding from the private sector for New Year galas.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn had said earlier that he was planning to invite Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban and world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli to ring in 2022 in Phuket and Bangkok respectively.

Related news:

Prayut wants Thailand to ring in 2022 in spectacular style Prayut wants Thailand to ring in 2022 in spectacular style

Related News

Published : October 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

New guidelines issued to further protect credit, debit cardholders

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Bangkok surpasses aim to have 70% of population double-jabbed before Nov 1 reopening

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Alleged graft over Phutthamonthon Foundation leads to arrest of 4 suspects

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Pfizer may replace Sinovac once stocks finish, says DDC chief

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Latest News

Startup : Business model that changes the world

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Thailand Startup in Post Covid Era 2022

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Komehyo has sent Japanese experts to station in Thailand to examine second-hand or “pre-loved” luxury items.

Published : Oct 19, 2021

SET sinks almost 1 per cent on worries over inflation, QE tapering

Published : Oct 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.