Prayut wants Thailand to ring in 2022 in spectacular style

Before joining the Cabinet meeting, the premier spoke to the tourism and sports minister as well as members of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Council and president of the Thai Restaurant Association.
The discussion focused on key policies to boost tourism once the country opens to double-jabbed foreigners from low-risk countries on November 1.
Prayut gave the Tourism and Sports Ministry the go-ahead in seeking funding from the private sector for New Year galas.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn had said earlier that he was planning to invite Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban and world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli to ring in 2022 in Phuket and Bangkok respectively.
Published : October 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
