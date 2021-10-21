Thu, October 21, 2021

in-focus

All Bangkokians have got first Covid shot, 70% fully vaccinated

All Bangkokians have received their first Covid-19 vaccine jab, while 70 per cent have received their second shot, with this figure expected to reach 80 per cent by the end of October, Bangkoks deputy governor said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more vaccines are to be distributed for public transport staff in preparation for the country’s reopening.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deputy governor Sophon Pisutthipong said that as of the data collected until Monday, the first dose of the virus vaccine has been administered to 105.63 per cent or 8,132,826 of Bangkok residents. The second dose has been given to 5,437,553 Bangkokians, accounted for 70.63 per cent and is expected to reach 80 per cent on October 30.  

All Bangkokians have got first Covid shot, 70% fully vaccinated Sophon also said that BMA has ordered the related officials to accelerate the vaccination survey among the public transport group, especially taxi, tuk tuk and motorcycle taxi drivers, in order to request more vaccines from the Public Health Ministry for the preparation of the country’s opening on November 1.

Published : October 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
