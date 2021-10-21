All Bangkokians have got first Covid shot, 70% fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, more vaccines are to be distributed for public transport staff in preparation for the country’s reopening.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deputy governor Sophon Pisutthipong said that as of the data collected until Monday, the first dose of the virus vaccine has been administered to 105.63 per cent or 8,132,826 of Bangkok residents. The second dose has been given to 5,437,553 Bangkokians, accounted for 70.63 per cent and is expected to reach 80 per cent on October 30.