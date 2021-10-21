MICE events get the green signal

Chiruit said that the events are to be organised under the supervision of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The event organisers are required to conduct a self-assessment through the Thai Stop Covid Plus platform and the event venues must meet SHA+ and TMVS Plus 2HY standards only.



He also said that the proposal to organise MICE events that the CCSA has approved is divided into three phases. The first phase will take place in November, which will allow meetings to be held with less than 500 attendees and the exhibitions, events and festivals can be organised with not more than 1,000 people attending each round with the density control threshold of 4 square metres per person. The second phase in December will allow up to 1,000 attendees for every type of events, while the third phase in January will allow all activities to be fully organised with 1-metre social distance.



“The easing measures will allow more than 1,000 MICE events to be organised. As for now, from October to December, there are 54 fairs to be exhibited, 32 fairs in the capital areas and 22 fairs in other provinces,” said Chiruit.

