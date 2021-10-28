BTS, BRT, Gold Line trains on track for normal services from Nov 1

He explained that the BTS, BRT and Gold Line will go back to normal operating hours from 6am to midnight, except for BTS Green Line stations in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani, which will close at 11pm as these two provinces are not included in the government’s 17 tourism pilot areas.
He added that “park and ride” stations will also go back to normal opening times of 5am to 1am.
“The company is ready to provide transport services as our employees have been fully vaccinated and will take regular Covid-19 tests before performing their duties,” Surapong assured public commuters.
“In addition, the company will deploy 98 trains and undertake cleaning operations periodically in a bid to gain passenger confidence,” he added.
For more information, contact BTS call centre via 0 2617 6000 or Line official: @btsskytrain.
Commuters can also check the status of train services via the BTS SkyTrain application, or visit the @BTSSkyTrain Facebook page.
Published : October 28, 2021
