Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi saw more than 7,000 arrivals with 110 flights landing on Monday morning – the first day of Thailand’s reopening.

All visitors were strictly screened at the airport, with the first step being a temperature check. Disease control checkpoint staff were also at hand to escort passengers whose body temperature was more than 37.3 degrees to hospital or isolation facilities.

Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening

Passengers whose temperature was normal were allowed to proceed to immigration, before picking up their luggage and heading to their accommodation.

Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening

Related news:

Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening

Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening Bangkok greets over 7,000 tourists on first day of reopening

Related News

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.