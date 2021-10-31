Now double-jabbed tourists from 63 countries can visit Thailand

This means double-jabbed tourists from 63 countries can enter Thailand without having to quarantine.
The countries covered under this deal are:
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Bahrain
4. Belgium
5. Bhutan
6. Brunei Darussalam
7. Bulgaria
8. Cambodia
9. Canada
10. Chile
11. China
12. Croatia
13. Cyprus
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Estonia
17. Finland
18. France
19. Germany
20. Greece
21. Hungary
22. Iceland
23. India
24. Indonesia
25. Ireland
26. Israel
27. Italy
28. Japan
29. Kuwait
30. Laos
31. Latvia
32. Lithuania
33. Luxembourg
34. Malaysia
35. Maldives
36. Malta
37. Mongolia
38. Myanmar
39. Nepal
40. Netherlands
41. New Zealand
42. Norway
43. Oman
44. Philippines
45. Poland
46. Portugal
47. Qatar
48. Romania
49. Saudi Arabia
50. Singapore
51. Slovak Republic
52. Slovenia
53. Sri Lanka
54. South Korea
55. Spain
56. Sweden
57. Switzerland
58. United Arab Emirates
59. United Kingdom
60. United States
61. Vietnam
62. Hong Kong
63. Taiwan
Published : October 31, 2021
By : THE NATION
