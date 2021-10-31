Sun, October 31, 2021

in-focus

Now double-jabbed tourists from 63 countries can visit Thailand

The Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that another 17 countries have been added to the list of low-risk countries and territories.

This means double-jabbed tourists from 63 countries can enter Thailand without having to quarantine.

The countries covered under this deal are: 

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Bahrain

4. Belgium

5. Bhutan

6. Brunei Darussalam

7. Bulgaria

8. Cambodia

9. Canada

10. Chile

11. China

12. Croatia

13. Cyprus

14. Czech Republic

15. Denmark

16. Estonia

17. Finland

18. France

19. Germany

20. Greece

21. Hungary

22. Iceland

23. India

24. Indonesia

25. Ireland

26. Israel

27. Italy

28. Japan

29. Kuwait

30. Laos

31. Latvia

32. Lithuania

33. Luxembourg

34. Malaysia

35. Maldives

36. Malta

37. Mongolia

38. Myanmar

39. Nepal

40. Netherlands

41. New Zealand

42. Norway

43. Oman

44. Philippines

45. Poland

46. Portugal

47. Qatar

48. Romania

49. Saudi Arabia

50. Singapore

51. Slovak Republic

52. Slovenia

53. Sri Lanka

54. South Korea

55. Spain

56. Sweden

57. Switzerland

58. United Arab Emirates

59. United Kingdom

60. United States

61. Vietnam

62. Hong Kong

63. Taiwan

Related stories:

Related News

Published : October 31, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Thailand’s fishery industry faces US ban over use of improper equipment

Published : Oct 31, 2021

DDPM to store floodwater for use during dry season

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Bangkok hotel rejects claims it is up for sale

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Latest News

The Latest development of AstraZeneca | The Nation Talk EP. 18

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Thailand’s fishery industry faces US ban over use of improper equipment

Published : Oct 31, 2021

DDPM to store floodwater for use during dry season

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.